What went wrong at a party near Prairie View A&M University that left 7 people shot, including a child

Seven people are recovering after gunshots rang out during a party Sunday near Prairie View A&M University. It happened along Cameron Road in Hempstead.

We're told the seven innocent bystanders ended up shot including one child, four women, and two men after someone opened fire in a field where more than 2,000 people packed in for a party.

"One possible shot in the knee. One female will need Lifeflight. GSW (gun shot wound) to the femur," a Dispatcher is recorded saying over the dispatch radio.

Even as 911 Dispatchers call for ambulances to respond to the shooting at the party in the pasture near Prairie View A&M University, the number of gunshot victims continues to grow.

"Possible, a second victim with a GSW to the neck. Possible four patients with GSW's. We believe we're going to have about seven or eight patients," says a dispatcher.

In fact, five Lifeflight helicopters were called to rush the gunshot victims to the hospital after shots rang out at the Trail Ride Pasture Party, when a fight turned into gunfire.

Party goers say they couldn't believe what they were hearing.

"It was like pow, pow, pow. I felt safe before that. It was a family-oriented event. I didn't think anything like that would pop off," says a young man who attended the party.

"I just started running. Everyone started running and leaving. It took us two hours to get out after the shooting," says a Prairie View A&M student who attended the event.

How did someone make it into the party, which coincided with Prairie View's Homecoming, but was not a school event, with a gun? According to a mass gathering permit, 2,500 people were expected. The promoter was required to have 35 security officers, including half who are licensed Texas Peace Officers, and attendees were to be searched and checked with a metal detector wand for weapons. Some say they were not checked with a wand.

"No, they just pat everyone down. If you had a purse, they would check your purse," explains one young lady.

Waller County Judge Trey Duhon, who approved the permit, released a statement, which says in part, "Obviously the organizers failed to meet permit conditions on a number of issues and an investigation is ongoing...not only into the shooting, but the circumstances surrounding the event."

The Waller County Sheriff's Office echoed that comment saying none of the security protocols established in the permit, and agreed upon with the promoter, were followed.

Officials said all seven gunshot victims are expected to survive.