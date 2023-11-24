Firefighters had to take cover when gunfire erupted as they battled a house fire near Cleveland on Friday morning, officials say.

The Cleveland Fire Department was called to a house on County Road 3313 around 3 a.m. and found the two-story home engulfed in flames.

Firefighters battle a fire at a home in Liberty County.

They requested assistance from the East Montgomery County Fire Department, the North Montgomery County Fire Department, Plum Gove Fire Department and Tarkington Fire Department.

While they were battling the fire, officials say a fight broke out between civilians, and gunfire erupted.

Firefighters took cover where they could. No injuries were reported.

The Liberty County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene, but the shooter was not located.

Firefighters remained at the scene until dawn putting out hot spots.