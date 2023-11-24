Two firefighters and a civilian have been taken to the hospital after an apartment fire in Houston on Friday morning, officials say.

The Houston Fire Department responded to a report of an apartment on fire at 696 Pineloch, near Clear Lake.

According to the fire department, the fire has been extinguished.

The Houston Fire Department at the scene of an apartment fire on Pineloch.

However, officials say two firefighters and a civilian had to be taken to a nearby hospital. They didn't release details of their conditions.

Investigators are at the scene to determine what sparked the fire.

The Red Cross is also at the complex to provide support to residents affected by the fire.

The public is asked to avoid the area due to heavy emergency traffic.