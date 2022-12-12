Green Monday offers last minute online deals before shipping deadlines

Green Monday is the day online retailers offer big sales once again, and one of the last days to get free shipping and have gifts arrive before Christmas.

EBay started Green Monday in 2007, but many online retailers participate today.

They're slashing prices to unload inventory with sales that will often last through the week. Shopping experts say to expect big savings on electronics, home goods, fashion, and toys.

"Tons of stores are offering last-minute deals for online shoppers right now. eBay is offering up to 15% off select gifts. Academy Sports + Outdoors is offering a ten-dollar e-gift card when you spend $15. And Kohl's is holding its Friends and Family sale, which gets you an extra 25% off," said Kristen McGrath with BlackFriday.com.

"Electronics are definitely big across the board. Best Buy definitely has sales that are savings on electronics. If you poke around and see what’s out there, you can probably find a good opportunity to save on just about anything," said Julie Ramhold with DealNews.com.

Green Monday also marks one of the last days you can still get free shipping and have gifts arrive in time for Christmas. After this week, expect to pay more for expedited shipping.

