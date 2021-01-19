Governor Abbott visits Houston hospital, does not invite county or city health leaders

Governor Greg Abbott and top state health officials were at Houston Methodist Hospital on Tuesday giving an update on the COVID-19 vaccination efforts in Texas.

He reported the state has distributed more than 1.7 million doses to providers. He added, this week, the state will be getting it's single largest shipment yet of vaccines --nearly 850,000. The vaccines will go to 260 providers in more than 120 counties.

The Governor noted he was at Houston Methodist Hospital because of its successful vaccination efforts.

"Houston Methodist has helped Texas become a national model for the vaccination program," he highlighted.

Abbott also said Harris County has administered more vaccines than any other county in Texas. However, county and city government leaders were not at the meeting.

Both Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo and Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner's offices confirmed they and their health department directors were not invited.

When asked why, Abbott said he wanted the focus to be on Houston Methodist Hospital, and state officials are in contact with local leaders nearly every day.

"We spend multiple days every single week talking to the local officials whether it be the local public health officials or the local officials themselves," he said.

Mayor Turner tweeted, "Any round table conversation in Houston about vaccine distribution in Houston, Harris County region, should include diverse representation to ensure there is equitable vaccine distribution to at-risk, vulnerable communities."

"I don't know the extent of the visit, I assume it's something that didn't need my presence, but anything beyond that would just be adding salt to a wound for no need and unnecessarily politicizing something that requires us to work closely," said Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo.