Get your home ready for storms during Hurricane Preparedness Week

Hurricane Preparedness Week kicked off Sunday and now is a perfect time to start getting ready for upcoming severe weather!

You can never be too prepared, especially in Houston, for bad weather. That's why the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has issued several tips on how residents can plan accordingly.

For starters, the NOAA says you can understand your personal hurricane risk, see if you live in a hurricane evacuation zone, and take a closer look at your insurance policies.

Hurricane season begins June 1, so residents have about a month to replenish any emergency supplies or start thinking about how to prepare their homes as well. In doing so, here are the themes the NOAA residents in hurricane-prone areas should consider when undergoing preparations.

