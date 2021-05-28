Dr. Jim's Hurricane Preparedness Kit

Water Bottle Filter, with extra filter

Small LED Flashlight

Large LED Flashlight, with hand crank to charge plus a USB port

2 LED Headlamps with straps

Roll of Duck-Tape, at least 55 yards of tape

Disposable Lighter

Small First Aid Kit

Small Mess Kit (with pot, bowl, cup and plate)

2 Bags Toilet Paper (small camper’s toilet tissue bags)

1 Large Plastic Garbage Bag

6 Freeze Dried Meals/or MRE (Meals Ready to Eat)

Contents in one-gallon plastic Slider Ziploc bags

Snacks for 3 Days, in two separate plastic bags

Choose things you and your family really like

Snacks are replaced every six months

Utility Bag 1



Spoon/Fork/Knife combo

Can Opener

Collapsible Plastic Bowl

Small Container Kleenex Tissues

Small Rope, 25ft Length

Work Gloves

Plastic Whistle/Compass/Small

Container Combo



1 Bag with 2 Breathing Respirators/Masks

Extra Filter for Water Bottle

Utility Bag 2

2 Emergency Candles with Metal Holders

Reflective Survival Blanket

Hooded Poncho

5-In-1 Knife/Utility Tool

Wrench

Plastic Whistle with Compass

Hand Cloth

4 Small Lighters

2 Air Activated Hand Warmers



Toiletries Bag

3 Ounce Hand Sanitizer

Toothbrush/Small Toothpaste

1.2 Ounce Mouth Wash

Small Anti-Perspirant/Deodorant

Flushable Hand Wipes

Small Container Kleenex Tissues

2 Lip Balm

Small Mosquitoes Repellent

40 Count Ibuprofen

8 Count Ibuprofen PM

24 Count Acetaminophen (Headache)

