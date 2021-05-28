Expand / Collapse search
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from FRI 9:02 PM CDT until FRI 9:45 PM CDT, Austin County, Colorado County, Washington County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
from FRI 6:20 PM CDT until SAT 2:00 AM CDT, Austin County, Colorado County, Washington County, Brazos County
River Flood Warning
until MON 3:24 AM CDT, Brazoria County, Fort Bend County, Wharton County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Calhoun County, Chambers County, Fort Bend County, Harris County, Liberty County, Liberty County, Polk County, Polk County, San Jacinto County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 4:00 PM CDT, Harris County, Liberty County, Montgomery County
River Flood Warning
until WED 9:01 PM CDT, Polk County
Flood Advisory
from FRI 7:35 PM CDT until FRI 9:30 PM CDT, Washington County
Significant Weather Advisory
until FRI 9:15 PM CDT, Colorado County, Washington County

Dr. Jim's Hurricane Preparedness Kit

FOX 26 Houston

Water Bottle Filter, with extra filter
Small LED Flashlight
Large LED Flashlight, with hand crank to charge  plus a USB port
2 LED Headlamps with straps
Roll of Duck-Tape, at least 55 yards of tape
Disposable Lighter
Small First Aid Kit
Small Mess Kit (with pot, bowl, cup and plate)
2 Bags Toilet Paper (small camper’s toilet tissue bags)
1 Large Plastic Garbage Bag
6 Freeze Dried Meals/or MRE (Meals Ready to Eat)

Contents in one-gallon plastic Slider Ziploc bags
Snacks for 3 Days, in two separate plastic bags
Choose things you and your family really like
Snacks are replaced every six months

Utility Bag 1

Spoon/Fork/Knife combo
Can Opener
Collapsible Plastic Bowl
Small Container Kleenex Tissues
Small Rope, 25ft Length
Work Gloves
Plastic Whistle/Compass/Small 

Container Combo

1 Bag with 2 Breathing  Respirators/Masks
Extra Filter for Water Bottle

Utility Bag 2
2 Emergency Candles with Metal Holders
Reflective Survival Blanket
Hooded Poncho
5-In-1 Knife/Utility Tool
Wrench
Plastic Whistle with Compass
Hand Cloth
4 Small Lighters
2 Air Activated Hand Warmers

Toiletries Bag
3 Ounce Hand Sanitizer
Toothbrush/Small Toothpaste
1.2 Ounce Mouth Wash
Small Anti-Perspirant/Deodorant
Flushable Hand Wipes
Small Container Kleenex Tissues
2 Lip Balm 
Small Mosquitoes Repellent
40 Count Ibuprofen
8 Count Ibuprofen PM
24 Count Acetaminophen (Headache)

Cooking/Fuel Bag
Small Folding Camp Stove
2 Boxes Compressed Fuel Tablets
Box Waterproof/Windproof Matches


 