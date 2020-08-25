Galveston-Port Bolivar Ferry to close Tuesday at 11:30 p.m.

article

In anticipation of Hurricane Laura's landfall along the U.S. Gulf Coast, the Texas Department of Transportation has decided to close the Galveston-Bolivar Ferry tonight.

The last ferry service will be at 11:30 p.m. Tuesday out of Bolivar.

The Galveston-Port Bolivar ferry is the bridge between two segments of State Highway 87. South of IH-10, State Highway 87 is the only highway around Galveston Bay. The free ferry service provided by TxDOT is the only way motorists can cross the waterway between Bolivar Peninsula and Galveston Island.

Galveston County Judge Mark Henry announced Tuesday afternoon that people should make plans as soon as possible to evacuate before they don't have any other options.

If you don't take the ferry before it closes, your only option to evacuate the peninsula will be to drive Highway 87 toward the direction of the storm.

