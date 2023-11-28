Galveston County man arrested, admits to watching child pornography for 15 years, sheriff said

A man was arrested in Galveston County after he was found with child pornography and methamphetamine, officials say.

Arnold Harbuck, 51, was charged with two counts of possession of child pornography, one count of possession with intent to promote child pornography, and possession of a controlled substance in Galveston County.

According to the Galveston County Sheriff's Office, a search warrant was issued at an apartment in the 400 block of Constellation Boulevard in League City where they found Harbuck and his wife inside.

The Houston-Metro Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force along with sheriff's office officials found evidence of child pornography along with 12.8 grams of methamphetamine and five firearms.

The sheriff's office claims Harbuck admitted to watching child pornography for 15 years and said he did not "see what the big deal was."

Harbuck was taken to Galveston County Jail and his bond is set at $80,000.