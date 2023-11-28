Houston police and the FBI are asking for the public’s help to find the person or people responsible for a shooting that left a 5-year-old girl dead and an 8-year-old boy injured a year and half ago.

Khamaya Donelson, 5, was killed in the early morning hours of July 3, 2022, after being caught in the crossfire of a drive-by shooting near the intersection of Northborough Drive and Rushcreek Drive in Greenspoint. Her 8-year-old brother was in the backseat with her and was also injured.

During a press conference on Tuesday with the Houston police, the FBI announced they have increased the reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the individuals responsible from $25,000 to $100,000.

Photo of Khamaya Donelson

Police say the children and their mother were in their car at a stop sign when someone in another car – a gray 1999 Honda Accord – started shooting toward a nearby convenience store.

Authorities say people standing outside the convenience store fired back towards the gray car. Police say one of the stray bullets hit 5-year-old Khamaya in the face and her 8-year-old brother in the arm.

Homicide detectives are looking for a suspect(s) in this silver or gray 1999 Honda Accord, believed responsible for the fatal shooting of 5-year-old Khamaya Donelson. (Source: Houston Police Department)

The children’s mother drove them to the hospital, where the girl was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information on the suspect(s) wanted in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.