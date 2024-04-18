Two men are facing charges following a kidnaping report in Freddiesville on Monday afternoon, authorities said.

Officials were called out to the 4500 block of Swan Drive in reference to a kidnapping report.

SUGGESTED: HPD scandal: 4,017 adult sex crime incidents have been reviewed, thousands 'cleared'

When deputies arrived, they located two people inside a vehicle, handcuffed and zip-tied with injuries to their faces.

Officials stated during the investigation, detectives identified 37-year-old Eric Moss and 42-year-old Juan Nava as suspects.

Eric Moss (left) and Juan Nava (right)

Authorities said Moss provided detectives with a full confession and admited to assaulting and kidnapping both victims.

Nava is charged with two counts of aggravated kidnapping with a deadly weapon and two counts of aggravated robbery.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

Moss is charged with two counts of aggravated kidnapping with a deadly weapon, two counts of aggravated robbery and possession of a controlled substance.

Bond for Nava was set at $1 million while Moss' bond was set at $1.1 million.