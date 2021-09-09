Galveston Co. Health Dept. confirms first COVID-19 related death in a child

article

A little girl in Galveston County has sadly passed away from COVID-19, health officials say it is the first coronavirus-related death involving a child in the area.

The Galveston County Health Department (GCHD) did not disclose the girl's exact age but say she was between the ages 0 - 10-years-old and passed away Tuesday, September 7th.

"This is the youngest COVID-19 related death the health district has reported and the first in someone 10 and younger," officials said in a press release.

The child did attend school in Galveston County, but it does not appear she contracted the virus from school.

