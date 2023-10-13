On Friday the 13th, when people may try to avoid 'bad luck', it has long been a lucky day for the tattoo business. The origin is hard to pinpoint, from 18th-century sailors to an enterprising Dallas tattoo studio, looking to catch the same attention.

Regardless, Friday the 13th has become a day when tattoo artists offer cut-rate deals and ink fans line up to get them.

At the Slanging Ink tattoo studio in the north of downtown Houston, the busy day started when the doors opened at 9 a.m. "It was busy at 8:59 and last year, I stayed until 3 in the morning," says artist Tuan Dang, "It can get really, really hectic."

Like most studios, on this day, there's a selection of, fairly simple, designs that are ready to go. At Slanging Ink, they're $20 a piece, with the tip included, and take about 10 minutes to finish. Artists will do up to 75 tattoos throughout the day. All of it is designed for a bit of fun for those intrigued by ink.

"One person might get seven or eight (tattoos)," says Dang, "I have people who will get a whole arm of Friday the 13th tattoos."

As two young women looked through the book of possibilities, they imagined what they might look like. "It was really a spontaneous thing," says one, "We just wanted to do a 'girls-day' together, and decided on $20 tattoos."

But, despite the spontaneity and popularity, this is still about nurturing an experience for everyone from first-timers to repeat customers. "If somebody's gonna' get a tattoo, you want them to look good," says artist Lexx Loch, "It's not only a representation of your work, but it's also a representation of themselves.

For those looking to participate when Friday the 13th returns, most participating studios stay open late, on a first-come, first-served basis. Expect a line and remember to tip the artist.