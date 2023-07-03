With Independence Day celebrations already in full effect, Harris County Constable deputies are cracking down on drunk drivers.

In an email message, Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman noted officers arrested about 26 suspected drunk drivers over the weekend.

Part of this, Constable Herman explained, was because the office prepared for a mission in finding drunk, reckless drivers to prevent major accidents.

"These increased law enforcement patrols have incorporated a pro-active police approach during this busy weekend to keep our citizens and their families safe," he said.

The Constable also offered the following drunk driving prevention tips for residents: