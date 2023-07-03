Fourth of July 2023: Nearly 30 suspected drunk drivers arrested over holiday weekend
HOUSTON - With Independence Day celebrations already in full effect, Harris County Constable deputies are cracking down on drunk drivers.
In an email message, Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman noted officers arrested about 26 suspected drunk drivers over the weekend.
Part of this, Constable Herman explained, was because the office prepared for a mission in finding drunk, reckless drivers to prevent major accidents.
"These increased law enforcement patrols have incorporated a pro-active police approach during this busy weekend to keep our citizens and their families safe," he said.
The Constable also offered the following drunk driving prevention tips for residents:
- Designate a sober driver if you have consumed alcohol.
- Call a cab or Uber for transportation needs.
- Protect others by taking their keys if they attempt to drive after consuming alcohol.
- Be responsible-make safe decisions.