Fourth of July 2023: Nearly 30 suspected drunk drivers arrested over holiday weekend

HOUSTON - With Independence Day celebrations already in full effect, Harris County Constable deputies are cracking down on drunk drivers. 

In an email message, Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman noted officers arrested about 26 suspected drunk drivers over the weekend. 

Part of this, Constable Herman explained, was because the office prepared for a mission in finding drunk, reckless drivers to prevent major accidents. 

"These increased law enforcement patrols have incorporated a pro-active police approach during this busy weekend to keep our citizens and their families safe," he said.

The Constable also offered the following drunk driving prevention tips for residents: 

  • Designate a sober driver if you have consumed alcohol.
  • Call a cab or Uber for transportation needs.
  • Protect others by taking their keys if they attempt to drive after consuming alcohol.
  • Be responsible-make safe decisions.