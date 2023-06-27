Fourth of July is just around the corner and if you're looking for a place to celebrate, Houstonians need not look further!

A recent study by WalletHub looked at 100 of the largest U.S. cities to find the best places for Independence Day celebrations.

Researchers relied on a number of factors including how well cities balance holiday cost and fun, as well as average beer and wine prices, to how long fireworks shows are as well as the forecast on the day.

Their findings led them to rank three Texas cities in the top 15, starting with Dallas at 8th best, then San Antonio right afterward, and Houston at 15th.

While the Space City was outranked overall by its neighboring cities, it was found to have the most affordable 4.5-star restaurants and legality of fireworks.

For the full report and how other cities ranked, click here.