Get ready to celebrate freedom in style at CITYCENTRE's highly anticipated Independence Day Fireworks Spectacular!

On Tuesday, July 4th, from 7 to 10 p.m., Houstonians are invited to join the festivities and indulge in an evening filled with delectable food, live music, and a breathtaking fireworks display.

The event promises something for everyone, as families and friends gather at CITYCENTRE to mark this special occasion. Attendees can tantalize their taste buds with a wide array of delicious food and beverages offered by CITYCENTRE's esteemed culinary establishments. While enjoying the delectable treats, guests can groove to live country and pop music performance by The After Party, taking the stage from 7 to 10 p.m.

The highlight of the evening will be a sensational 10-minute fireworks extravaganza, illuminating the night sky at 9:30 p.m. Houstonians are encouraged not to miss this awe-inspiring display, which promises to be a visual delight and a fitting celebration of Independence Day.

For those looking to make the most of the holiday festivities, The Moran CITYCENTRE presents the exclusive 4th of July Got it All package. The package includes a luxurious deluxe room with exclusive views of the plaza's celebrations, a swag bag filled with surprises, and a refreshing Freedom Fizz welcome cocktail. Rooms are available for booking from Friday through Tuesday, with a minimum stay of two nights. Guests staying in Deluxe Rooms on Tuesday will have the added bonus of witnessing the breathtaking CITYCENTRE Fireworks Spectacular from their windows.

As parking spaces are limited, CITYCENTRE encourages attendees to carpool or utilize popular ridesharing platforms such as Uber or Lyft. Guests who choose to park in CITYCENTRE's parking garages will be required to pay a $10 cash-only parking fee, starting at 4 p.m.

It is important to note that the event is weather permitting. To stay updated on any potential delays or cancellations, attendees are advised to check CITYCENTRE's Facebook and Instagram for the latest information.

The CITYCENTRE Independence Day Fireworks Spectacular is a free and open-to-the-public event, ensuring that everyone can come together to celebrate the spirit of freedom. With a fantastic lineup of entertainment and the grand fireworks display, CITYCENTRE promises an unforgettable Fourth of July celebration for all.

To learn more about the event and upcoming plans with CITYCENTRE, visit their website.