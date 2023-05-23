Houston’s annual Freedom Over Texas is once again bringing concerts, fireworks and fun this Fourth of July.

City officials on Tuesday announced plans for the six-hour celebration along Allen Parkway.

This year, the celebration includes performances by headliner Chris Young and special guests Yola and TMF.

There will also be food, a beer garden, a kid’s zone and other family-friendly activities.

The event will end with a dazzling firework show.

Gates open at 4 p.m.

Tickets are available online now for $10. Children 5 and under are free with a paid adult.

For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit FreedomOverTexas.org