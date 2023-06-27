With Independence Day around the corner, Texas drivers are warned to take extra precautions after a recent study said has seen the second-highest number of traffic-related deaths during the holiday weekend.

SOME GOOD NEWS: Houston among top 15 best cities to celebrate Fourth of July

According to the car insurance savings app, Jerry, Texas was said to have 420 fatalities during the Fourth of July weekend. California, which had the highest number had about 430.

Texas was also reported in the study to be home to three of the deadliest U.S. cities for Independence Day driving, with Houston having the second-highest, then San Antonio and Dallas at number 5 and 6, respectively.

MORE: Houston July 4th celebration Shell Freedom Over Texas in need of volunteers

Some of the causes of these deadly crashes tend to happen during the evening hours between 8 p.m. and midnight, the study added. An overwhelming number of drivers involved in these crashes were also said to be male and in their 20s and 30s with alcohol and speeding as the main contributors.

For additional information and read the entire study, click here.