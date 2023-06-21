Houston’s official Fourth of July celebration, Shell Freedom Over Texas, needs some help from volunteers to make the event go off without a hitch.

If you’re interested in volunteering, Shell Freedom over Texas is in need of people to help with the event. Volunteers will be assigned as greeters, ticket sellers, gate scanners, or help out in one of the many zones of the festival.

According to the event, volunteers will be treated to entertainment, free parking, event shirts, refreshments, and a dazzling fireworks display. You must be at least 16-years-old to volunteer unless otherwise approved.

Family and friends are invited to Allen Parkway for six hours of festivities, tradition, and live concert stages. Admission to the event is $10 and gates open at 4 p.m. Children 5 and under are free with a paid adult.

"Shell Freedom Over Texas is Houston’s hallmark civic event. It is a true pleasure to welcome our sponsors and to celebrate the birth of our nation. We will be paying tribute to the men and women who have made great sacrifices to ensure our freedoms," said Mayor Sylvester Turner. "I invite Houstonians and my fellow Texans to join us for this annual celebration so we may demonstrate the importance of honoring our country, respecting the values of our founding fathers, and instilling pride in our community."

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Freedom Over Texas 3530a - Shell Freedom over Texas, Houston’s annual July 4th event features live music and activities for the whole family held at Eleanor Tinsley park in downtown Houston July 4, 2022. (Photo by Aaron M. Sprecher)

It was announced in May, country music star Chris Young known for his songs "Gettin’ You Home", "Voices", and "The Man I Want to Be" will headline the Shell Main Stage.

Also taking the stage will be 6-time Grammy Nominee and American Music Award winner Yola, and Soul/R&B/Funk band TMF Formerly of Maze including their new lead singer, Houston native Chris Walker.

Live music isn’t the only thing to enjoy at the celebration. Houstonians can enjoy activities and events at Eleanor Tinsley Park and Sam Houston Parks on Buffalo Bayou.

Bud Light Bayou Bash has lawn games for all to enjoy while getting a perfect view of the main stage and the fireworks finale.

Dr. Pepper Flavor Zone features all of Houston’s professional sports teams, a stage with live music, dancing, and Dr. Pepper floats.

DICK’s Sporting Goods All-American Kids Zone will have children’s entertainment with activities and performances for families including games, rides, and more

Liberty Park includes a salute to all five branches of the military including, "Symbols of Freedom" an abundance of military vehicles such as tanks and other assets from past military conflicts, first responders, and an exclusive Space City Experience provided by NASA

"Shell USA is proud to return as title sponsor for Shell Freedom Over Texas. It’s an honor for us to celebrate July 4th with the City of Houston and this community where we live and work," said Glenn Wright, Senior Vice President, Renewables and Energy Solutions Americas. "Coming together at this time of year is a time-honored tradition, and we are looking forward to enjoying the live music, food, and fun with friends and family."

The performances will be followed by a fireworks display. The event will also donate a percentage of food and beverage sales to the Houston Food Bank.

For more information on buying tickets or to sign up to volunteer, click here.