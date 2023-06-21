Summer has officially begun! Whether you want to cool off at the beach, find some indoor fun, or brave the heat outside, there are plenty of events in the Houston area this weekend.

Here's a look at some of the things to do this weekend.

Summer Symphony Nights presented by Truist Produced By Houston Symphony

The Houston Symphony’s free annual family-friendly concert series returns to Miller Outdoor Theatre. On Friday, experience Lyric for Strings by George Walker, a performance by recent Sphinx Junior Division laureate Amaryn Olmeda, and finally Dvořák’s "New World" Symphony. On Saturday, experience a suite from Rimsky-Korsakov’s The Legend of the Invisible City of Kitezh, Florence Price’s Ethiopia’s Shadow in America, and Tchaikovsky’s Fourth Symphony.

When: Friday, June 23, and Saturday, June 24; 8:30 p.m.

Where: Miller Outdoor Theatre, Hermann Park, 6000 Hermann Park Drive, Houston, TX 77030

Cost: Free; reserve seats online

Summer Fest & Lew Benham Memorial Cook-off

The Galveston County Fair and Rodeo's Summer Fest & Lew Benham Memorial Cookoff will feature live music, food, vendors, a wine garden, ranch rodeo events, and a kids zone. There are five concerts over the two-day event including Hamilton Loomis, Will Carter, Curtis Grimes, the Brandon McDermott Band, and Allen Henderson & The Texas Icehouse Band.

When: Friday, June 23, and Saturday, June 24

Where: Galveston County Fair Grounds, 10 Jack Brooks Rd, Hitchcock, TX 77563

Cost: Tickets are $10 each; $5 for 12 & under; children under six years old are free

7th Annual Alley All New Festival

Get a preview of some of the newest plays that are still under development. This weekend includes readings of "The Bleeding Class" by Chisa Hutchinson, "December" by "Marisela Treviño Orta, and "The Janeiad" by Anna Ziegler, along with an early draft preview from Afsaneh Aayani and Mark Shanahan. The events are open to the public.

When: Now through June 25

Where: Alley Theatre, 615 Texas Ave, Houston, TX 77002

Cost: Free reserved tickets available; festival packages for $115 include priority seating, other perks

Houston Pride Parade

The Houston Pride Parade returns to Downtown Houston. The event is free, but a VIP experience is available for purchase including designed seating, an open bar and light snacks.

The parade begins at Smith and Lamar, heads up Smith, turns right on Walker, turns left onto Milam, and ends at Milam and Pease. Click here for a map.

When: Saturday, June 24; 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Where: Downtown Houston

Cost: Free; VIP $100

Empire State Jazz Fest

Enjoy an entire day packed with performances by smooth jazz musicians from around the country including Adam Hawley, Scott Marvill, S.O.A.R, Vandell Andrew, and nearly a dozen more.

When: Saturday, June 24; noon to 10 p.m.

Where: Discovery Green, 1500 McKinney St, Houston, TX 77010

Cost: $40 general admission; early bird and VIP tickets available

Galveston United Beach and Music Festival

Bring the whole family out to East Beach for the inaugural Galveston United Beach Fest. There will be eight live music performances, a cornhole tournament, a bubble station and family-friendly activities. There will also be games with proceeds benefiting the United Way of Galveston, unless otherwise specified.

When: Saturday, June 24; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Where: East Beach, 1923 Boddeker Rd, Galveston, 77550

Cost: Free

2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup matches

Catch some major soccer action right here in Houston. NRG Stadium is hosting two Group B matchups on Sunday for Haiti vs. Qatar and Mexico vs. Honduras.

When: Sunday, June 25; First match at 5 p.m.; second match at 7 p.m.

Where: NRG Stadium, 8825 Kirby Drive, Houston, TX 77054

Cost: Tickets start at $55

An Evening With John Cusack & Screening Of High Fidelity

Catch a screening of the 2000 film "High Fidelity" with the star himself, John Cusack. The movie follows a record store owner as he re-examines his past failed relationships.

When: Sunday, June 25; 7:30 p.m.

Where: 713 Music Hall, POST Houston, 401 Franklin St Suite 1600, Houston, TX 77201

Cost: Tickets start at $33

Final Weekend of 2023 Texas Music Festival

It’s the final days of the 2023 Texas Music Festival at the Moores School of Music at the University of Houston. From Thursday through Saturday, enjoy six concerts, including four for free. Don’t miss the season finale on Saturday when Maestro Andrew Grams conducts the last orchestra concert of the 2023 season, featuring more than 80 TMF Fellows and a solo by 19-year-old bassoonist Xayvion Davidson.

When: Thursday, June 22, through Saturday, June 24

Where: Moores School of Music, University of Houston, 3333 Cullen Blvd, Houston, TX 77004, Entrance 16

Cost: Varies by performance

