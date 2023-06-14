It's no secret that summers in Houston are hot. When it gets too hot to be outside during the day, there are still plenty of things to do indoors that are fun for the whole family.

Here's a look at some of Houston's kid-friendly attractions to enjoy summer while beating the heat.

Houston Museum of Natural Science

This museum offers exhibits on dinosaurs, gems and minerals, and the solar system, providing an educational and entertaining experience for the whole family.

The Cockrell Butterfly Center

Located within the Houston Museum of Natural Science, this indoor rainforest habitat features a large butterfly population, a simulated tropical environment, and a 50-foot waterfall. Note that strollers are not allowed in the Butterfly Center, but there is stroller parking nearby.

Children's Museum of Houston

This interactive museum is designed for children up to 12 years old and offers a wide range of hands-on exhibits, such as the Kidtropolis, PowerPlay, and EcoStation. Note that your group must include a child age 12 or under to enter.

Space Center Houston

As the official visitor center for NASA's Johnson Space Center, this attraction offers exhibits, attractions, and theaters related to space exploration, as well as a chance to see astronauts training for missions.

The Houston Museum of Fine Arts

This museum features a diverse collection of art from around the world, including works by famous artists such as Vincent van Gogh and Rembrandt.

Downtown Aquarium

This family-friendly attraction combines an aquarium with a restaurant and amusement rides. Explore various aquatic habitats, enjoy the Ferris wheel, and dine while surrounded by a 150,000-gallon tank.

Houston Zoo

Although not entirely indoors, the zoo offers several indoor exhibits, such as the Natural Encounters building, which houses a variety of animals in naturalistic habitats.

The Health Museum

This interactive museum focuses on health, medical science, and the human body, offering exhibits and activities that are both educational and fun for all ages.

The Art Car Museum

This unique museum showcases a collection of decorated and modified vehicles, known as "art cars." The exhibits are both entertaining and thought-provoking, making it a fun visit for the whole family. Admission is free, but by appointment only.

Houston Museum of Natural Science at Sugar Land

This satellite museum offers a variety of exhibits, including a "fossil" dig pit and the limited-time "TreeHouses" exhibit which allows visitors to explore through the trees and learn about the animals that live there.

Department of Wonder

Located in Sugar Land, the Department of Wonder allows those young and young-at-heart to take a quest through an immersive world. Even younger kids, ages 2 to 4, can attend the Make Believe experience with guided play and activities.

