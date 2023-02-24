article

One teacher is now on administrative leave after being arrested on Thursday on charges of aggravated sexual assault of a child.

According to a statement from the Fort Bend Independent School District, a teacher at Leonetti Elementary School was arrested stemming from a case in Brazoria County.

School officials said this was the teacher's first year with Fort Bend ISD as she came from another area district.

Fort Bend ISD police learned of the Brazoria County case shortly before the on campus arrest and assisted the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office with the arrest.

The district said they are, "alarmed and distressed by this disturbing allegation and stands ready to fully cooperate with Brazoria County's criminal investigation."

As a result of the arrest and district policy, the teacher is now on administrative leave.