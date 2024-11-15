Fort Bend ISD elementary staff members under investigation

Three Fort Bend Independent School District staff members are reportedly on administrative leave as the school district while the district investigates alleged misconduct.

Fort Bend ISD parents are concerned after a principal’s email announced a staff member’s unexpected suspension. Now, they’re demanding to know why.

"We deserve transparency. We deserve to know. Our children deserve to be safe in school," said Susan Barrientos, a parent of Fort Bend ISD students.

The email sent on Tuesday mentions inappropriate conduct by a Quail Valley Elementary school staff member. The district said they immediately launched an investigation and the staff member was placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation. That staff member has since resigned from Fort Bend ISD.

"I tried to respond back and ask some questions, but it was a blocked email," said Barrientos.

Barrientos is worried about the situation at Quail Valley Elementary. Her youngest child is a student there.

"It’s not that parents want to know names of who is affected. We’re not trying to be nosey. We just need reassurance that the district is doing everything in their power, even in this situation," said Barrientos.

In a statement, Fort Bend ISD repeated what they said by saying "allegations of inappropriate conduct by a Quail Valley Elementary School staff member were immediately investigated by the district, and the staff member was placed on administrative leave. The staff member has since resigned from Fort Bend ISD."

But that isn’t the only incident under investigation. The statement goes on to say "allegations of inappropriate conduct by staff members at Colony Bend and Goodman Elementary schools continue to be thoroughly investigated by the district; further information cannot be shared at this time."

The district did not confirm the status of the staff members from those schools. `

"The district has to understand where we’re coming from. We’re parents, and we also pay taxes towards our school district. So we should know," said Barrientos.

FOX 26 News will keep asking for specifics about the allegations at the elementary schools.