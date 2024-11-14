Liberty County Crime: Hardin Middle School Principal arrested on child pornography charges

A principal at Hardin Middle School in Liberty County has been arrested, according to authorities.

Officials said 56-year-old Dr. Chad Dwight Barrett was arrested and charged with possession/promotion of child pornography.

The arrest comes after officials said a juvenile student and his mother went to the sheriff's office to file a report about a social media video that a juvenile had received, believed to have been sent by Barrett.

Authorities stated at the beginning of the investigation, investigators were made aware that Barrett is the Hardin Middle School Principal.

According to a release, authorities went to the school and met with Barrett who was cooperative and gave a statement to investigators.

During the investigation, investigators determined that Barrett had pictures and videos on his personal cell phone containing child pornography.

Officials are asking parents who have children that attend Hardin Middle School to speak with their children to make sure they have not received any inappropriate messages, photos, or videos from Barrett. If your child has received anything, contact the Liberty County Sheriff's Office immediately at (936) 336-4500 and ask to speak with an investigator.

Captain David Meyers, a spokesperson for the Sheriff’s Office stated, "I encourage all parents who have kids with cell phones, and or access to social media, to monitor who your child is communicating with on social media, for the protection of your child."