Houston man in custody for creating pro-ISIS propaganda

A 28-year-old man was taken into custody in Houston and has been charged with attempting to provide material support to the Islamic State of Iraq and al-Sham (ISIS).

Anas Said is now in custody and set for a detention hearing Nov. 14 at 2 p.m. before U.S. Magistrate Judge Peter Bray.

Authorities arrested Said on Nov. 8.

"Due to the Oct.7, 2023 Hamas attacks on Israel, Said's behavior began to mobilize towards violence. As a result of this path towards violence, he jumped to the top of our list of national security threats here in Houston," said Douglas A. Wiliams Jr., Special Agent in Charge of the FBI.

In October 2023, authorities learned about multiple social media accounts linked to Said, according to court documents. Messages and posts from those accounts allegedly showed Said supported ISIS and the violent attacks carried out in its name.

"Investigators with the JTTF (FBI Houston's Joint Terrorism Task Force) learned Said was searching for ways to commit violent acts in the United States, on our soil, and right here in Houston, Texas," said Williams. "He admitted to discussing how best to conduct an attack on local military recruiting centers. He admitted to wanting to use explosives to commit a mass killing here in Houston."

Law enforcement later executed search warrants which revealed that multiple encrypted messaging apps detailed his efforts to create and disseminate propaganda on behalf of ISIS.

Investigators say the messages glorified ISIS’s ongoing violence and contained records of Said’s attempts to materially support them through the creation of pro-ISIS images, videos and flyers.

"He offered his home as a safe sanctuary to ISIS operatives. He bragged that he would commit a 9-11 style attack if he only had the resources. And he expressed the desire to join the U.S. military just so he could commit an act once he was inside their ranks," said Williams.

If convicted, Said faces up to 20 years in federal prison and a possible $250,000 maximum fine.

FBI Houston's Joint Terrorism Task Force (JTTF) conducted the investigation with special assistance from Houston and Sugar Land Police Departments and Harris County Sheriff’s Office.