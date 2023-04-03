Fort Bend County recognizes National Child Abuse Prevention Month with Blue Ribbon Event

Since 1983, April has been designated as National Child Abuse Prevention Month. This annual observance is focused on community-wide education and awareness to prevent child abuse.

To help promote this reminder, Fort Bend County Judge KP George, the Office of the Fort Bend District Attorney, the Exchange Club of Fort Bend, and Child Advocates of Fort Bend County will host this year’s blue ribbon awareness dedication event at the Historic Fort Bend County Courthouse.

"We all play a crucial role in recognizing and reporting child abuse," said KP George. "Bringing awareness to the community about child abuse will result in support and collaboration with organizations that are committed to strengthening families and providing resources to keep our children safe.

For more information about Child Advocates of Fort Bend, please visit www.cafb.org. To learn more about the Exchange Club of Fort Bend County, please visit www.facebook.com/fortbendexchange.