Former Isiah Factor: Uncensored guest, Kimberly Cardenas, shot and killed

The Isiah Factor: Uncensored team is reeling from a shocking and tragic turn of events. Just last week, they welcomed a new guest, Kimberly Cardenas, onto the show.

Now, in a devastating twist, she has lost her life after being shot and killed, leaving the entire team and viewers alike in disbelief and mourning.

