The Houston-area baseball community is mourning the loss of one of its legends, Deacon Jones, who passed away Sunday. He was 89.

His family announced Jones' passing on Monday and was a pillar to the Greater Houston area and Fort Bend's baseball scene. However, a press release from the Houston Astros notes Jones made his mark outside of Texas even rubbing elbows with other baseball legends like Ted Williams, Jackie Robinson, Tony Gwynn, and Mickey Mantle.

Jones was born in White Plains, NY in 1934 but began his baseball career in Chicago, with the White Sox organization, climbing through the minor league ranks before his debut on September 1962 against the Washington Senators.

"The left-handing hitting infielder appeared in 40 Major League games between 1962 and 1966 before transitioning to a role as a roving hitting instructor in 1967," the Astros explained in a press release. "He joined the Houston Astros as the teams’ hitting coach from 1976 to 1982 and served as the hitting coach for the San Diego Padres from 1984 to 1987. He would then step into a role as an advanced scout for the White Sox, a role he held from 1988 to 2008."

Jones would then later shift his focus to securing a baseball franchise in Sugar Land, working with former mayor Jimmy Thompson to bring a team to Fort Bend County. The two debuted the then Sugar Land Skeeters in the independent Atlantic League in 2012, and in their very first season set Atlantic League records for average and overall attendance.

In August 2019, Jones had his #4 jersey retired by Sugar Land, becoming the first jersey retired by the franchise.

"Deacon was an invaluable part of our organization and a close friend to every member of the Sugar Land front office and community," Sugar Land Space Cowboys General Manager Tyler Stamm said in a press release. "We’ve lost a pillar of our organization and a dear friend who is wholly responsible for all of us being here. Without Deacon Jones, there would be no Sugar Land franchise."

(Photo courtesy of Sugar Land Space Cowboys)

"Deacon and I were one of the first four employees at the start of the Sugar Land franchise," added Sugar Land Space Cowboys Assistant General Manager Chris Parsons. "He was always someone I could count on to give great advice and answer the phone when I needed; he was considered family to my family."

Memorial plans honoring his life and legacy were not released, as of this writing, but they are expected to be announced soon.