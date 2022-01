article

An MLB source has confirmed to FOX 26 Sports, the Houston Astros will announce they are changing the name of the Sugar Land Skeeters to the Sugar Land Space Cowboys.

The Astros announced they'll hold a launch party on January 29 at Constellation Field in Sugar Land.

The rebranding of the Astros AAA franchise will include a new mascot, logos, and uniforms.