Residents and authorities in Montgomery County are on high alert as the National Weather Service issues a Flood Warning for Lake Creek at Sendera Ranch Road. The warning is effective until 2:00 p,.m.

This warning signals the potential for moderate flooding along the West Fork San Jacinto River, specifically impacting the Sendera Ranch Road area.

The river's stage measured at 137.4 feet at 8:45 a.m. Thursday, inching closer to the bank full stage of 129.0 feet. Projections indicate a rise to 137.9 feet late this evening, followed by a fall to 137.5 feet late tonight. However, the river is forecasted to surge above flood stage to 143.3 feet by Friday evening, subsiding below flood stage early Monday morning.

Comparisons to historical data highlight the seriousness of the impending crest, mirroring a previous high of 142.1 feet recorded on April 19, 2016.

Authorities emphasize safety measures in response to the warning. Motorists are urged to exercise extreme caution, refraining from driving through flooded roads and respecting barricades. Statistics underscore the danger, with the majority of flood-related fatalities occurring in vehicles. Additionally, residents are encouraged to report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement, prioritizing personal safety when doing so.

For those in the affected area, vigilance and adherence to safety guidelines are paramount. Regular updates and further information can be found on the National Weather Service's flood safety webpage.

As Montgomery County braces for the potential impact of moderate flooding, community resilience and preparedness remain key in mitigating risks and ensuring safety for all residents.