First Lady Dr. Jill Biden to arrive in Houston and meet with Lina Hidalgo

Dr. Jill Biden
First lady Jill Biden poses for a photo with Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff and Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo as she arrives at William P. Hobby Airport in Houston, on June 29, 2021. (Photo by Carolyn Kaster / POOL / AFP) (Photo by CAROLYN KASTER/PO

HOUSTON - First Lady Dr. Jill Biden will be making a trip to Houston Sunday, where she will be attending a local church. 

At the church, Dr. Biden is expected to deliver remarks while also meeting with Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo around 12:45 p.m. 

The First Lady will then attend and deliver remarks at a political finance event for Judge Hidalgo. 

Sunday's visit will mark the first time in 2022 she's arrived in Houston for a public event. This after an appearance in November 2021, when Dr. Biden visited Houston as part of a nationwide effort urging parents to vaccinate children ages 5-11. 

That same year, Dr. Biden came with Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff to encourage community members to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

First lady Dr. Jill Biden at the Houston Food Bank

First lady Dr. Jill Biden visited the Houston Food Bank to help pack meals in the week following the devastating winter storm.

This is a developing story and will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.