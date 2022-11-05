article

First Lady Dr. Jill Biden will be making a trip to Houston Sunday, where she will be attending a local church.

At the church, Dr. Biden is expected to deliver remarks while also meeting with Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo around 12:45 p.m.

The First Lady will then attend and deliver remarks at a political finance event for Judge Hidalgo.

Sunday's visit will mark the first time in 2022 she's arrived in Houston for a public event. This after an appearance in November 2021, when Dr. Biden visited Houston as part of a nationwide effort urging parents to vaccinate children ages 5-11.

That same year, Dr. Biden came with Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff to encourage community members to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

This is a developing story and will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.