First Lady Jill Biden, Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff to visit Houston
HOUSTON - First Lady Jill Biden and Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff will visit Houston on Tuesday to encourage community members to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
The first lady and the second gentleman are visiting vaccination sites in Texas on Tuesday and then in Arizona on Wednesday.
In Houston, they plan to tour a vaccination event at Minute Maid Park.
The Houston Astros Foundation and MLB are partnering with Houston Methodist for a vaccination event from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Union Station Lobby.
During the Vaccinate at the Plate event, anyone 12 years older can receive a first or second dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine during the event. Minors under 17 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian who must sign a consent form on their behalf.
No appointments are necessary.
Those who receive a vaccine during the event will receive two tickets to an Astros game either on June 30 or a game against the Oakland Athletics next week.
For more information on the vaccination event, click here.