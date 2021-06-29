Expand / Collapse search

First Lady Jill Biden, Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff to visit Houston

Houston
HOUSTON - First Lady Jill Biden and Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff will visit Houston on Tuesday to encourage community members to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

The first lady and the second gentleman are visiting vaccination sites in Texas on Tuesday and then in Arizona on Wednesday.

In Houston, they plan to tour a vaccination event at Minute Maid Park.

The Houston Astros Foundation and MLB are partnering with Houston Methodist for a vaccination event from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Union Station Lobby.

During the Vaccinate at the Plate event, anyone 12 years older can receive a first or second dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine during the event. Minors under 17 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian who must sign a consent form on their behalf.

No appointments are necessary.

Those who receive a vaccine during the event will receive two tickets to an Astros game either on June 30 or a game against the Oakland Athletics next week.

For more information on the vaccination event, click here.