First Lady Jill Biden, Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff to visit Houston

First Lady Jill Biden and Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff will visit Houston on Tuesday to encourage community members to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

The first lady and the second gentleman are visiting vaccination sites in Texas on Tuesday and then in Arizona on Wednesday.

In Houston, they plan to tour a vaccination event at Minute Maid Park.

The Houston Astros Foundation and MLB are partnering with Houston Methodist for a vaccination event from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Union Station Lobby.

During the Vaccinate at the Plate event, anyone 12 years older can receive a first or second dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine during the event. Minors under 17 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian who must sign a consent form on their behalf.

No appointments are necessary.

Those who receive a vaccine during the event will receive two tickets to an Astros game either on June 30 or a game against the Oakland Athletics next week.

