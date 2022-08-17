First case of Monkeypox reported in Chambers County

article

Chambers County Public Health is reporting its first case of monkeypox in the county.

According to a release on Wednesday, the epidemiology division is continuing to investigate the case and is working with local, regional, state, and federal partners in monitoring the situation.

RELATED: Harris County baby presumptive positive for monkeypox; 1st child case in Texas

Health officials say the risk of disease to the general public remains very low.

Officials said monkeypox is spread through skin-to-skin contact, contact with body fluids or lesions, or shared items that are contaminated by an individual with monkeypox, such as bedding. Additionally, monkeypox can be spread through respirator droplets to persons in close proximity and prolonged exposure (three hours) to a positive case.

MORE: Owners spread monkeypox to their dog, doctors report

Symptoms of monkeypox include rash, fever, body aches, and swollen lymph nodes.

County officials said the mortality rate for monkeypox remains low with no reported deaths in the United States to date, although, it can cause severe disease including disfigurement and other complications in certain populations.

Officials added that monkeypox cases are on the rise throughout Texas and nationwide. Those who are at a higher risk for exposure should be aware of risk, and seek medical guidance from their doctor.

Monkeypox is an immediately reportable condition upon suspicion, and should be reported to Chambers County Public Health Epidemiology Division at (409) 267-2731.