Harris County baby presumptive positive for monkeypox; 1st child case in Texas

article

A child under the age of two is the first presumptive positive monkeypox case in a child in Harris County, Judge Lina Hidalgo announced Tuesday morning.

"I say presumptive positive because all of our cases are presumptive positives until we get complete confirmation from the CDC," Judge Hidalgo said. "To put into context, so far, we have not yet had a presumptive positive not be a confirmed monkeypox case. At some point, that will happen but so far, it hasn't happened."

MORE MONKEYPOX COVERAGE

The county judge says it will take about a week to get confirmation back, but local officials are assuming it will be a confirmed case.

The child, who is expected to have a full recovery, has a residual rash but is otherwise asymptomatic, Judge Hidalgo said.

The child has not been in daycare or school, and it is not yet known how the child contracted the virus, the county judge said.

"We are in contact and have been in contact with the family who are fully cooperative," Judge Hidalgo said. "The family has helped us initiate contact tracing with the folks that this child has been in contact with. We are still in the early stages of the contact tracing, so we're not finished."

People the child has been in direct contact will be offered the vaccine.

Judge Hidalgo says this is a rare case and is believed to be the only one in Texas.

"This case in Harris County is one of only a handful of cases in young children nationwide. And I understand that it's a very scary thing, and parents have concerns," Judge Hidalgo said. "What we need to make sure is to be vigilant and understand the risks, not assume the worst. But this reminds us that this is very real."

Judge Hidalgo is calling for more vaccines from the federal government.

Vaccines are currently being provided only to select people including those who were directly exposed to monkeypox and those who are at high risk of contracting the virus. Learn more on the Harris County Public Health website.

County health officials also have a Monkeypox Hotline where residents can get answers about testing, vaccinations and more at 832-927-0707.