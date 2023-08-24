Across the Houston area, there are more than 5,000 children in foster care. Of them, more than 1,700 are available for adoption right now. Our Fox Finding Families spotlight this month is on eight-year-old Alease. She's been in foster care for a few years after parental rights ended.

Sally MacDonald met her at Altitude Trampoline Park in Spring, where Depelchin Children's Center's Sonya Wilson summed her up like this, "Alease is a superstar."

She's full of energy and fun.

"I like drawing. I really want to go to New York. There are so many signs," Alease said.

She loves taking pictures and smiling.

"Every single day Ms. Martin (her foster mom) tells me I'm intelligent, I'm smart, I'm brave and I'm beautiful," she said.

Alease thrives on that positive reinforcement and is looking for a family who will provide her with the safe, loving home she deserves.

"So Alease is available for adoption. At least through Depelchin Children's Center you start with an orientation, and then from there it takes three to six months on average (to adopt)," said Wilson.

She's very close to her siblings even though they live in different foster homes.

"I love them the most. They're my favorite people in the world," she said.

She would like her adoptive family to set up play dates with her sisters.

"I want to have a house, a big house and a pool, and a work room, a movie theater, game room, and I want my room to be super pretty with a lot of toys and a treasure chest that's pink to put my toys in," said Alease.

Alease has dreams of being a fashion designer, and did I mention she wants to go to New York?

"I wish I could move to New York. It's like so pretty."

Even at a young age, she's already thinking about making an impact.

"Whenever I was at the Boys and Girls Club, I told the principal I really want to change the world. I see shutdown places and and wish I could make it into something new," she said.

If you're interested in adopting Alease or any other child, visit the Depelchin website.