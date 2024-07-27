FEMA has approved Transitional Sheltering Assistance (TSA) for Texas residents of several counties who may be displaced because of Hurricane Beryl.

This program aims to provide temporary housing for those affected by the hurricane who may live in Brazoria, Chambers, Fort Bend, Galveston, Harris, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson, Liberty, Matagorda, Montgomery, Nacogdoches, Orange, Polk, San Jacinto, Walker, or Wharton counties.

The TSA program is expected to be activated and those living in the listed counties who have applied for disaster assistance may be eligible to stay temporarily in hotels or motels, with costs covered by FEMA. Eligible applicants will be notified through automated phone calls, text messages, or emails, based on their preferred method of communication selected during their disaster assistance application.

According to FEMA, eligibility is determined based on the inability to return to a disaster-damaged home and unmet housing needs that cannot be addressed by insurance, shelters, or other forms of rental assistance. Under TSA, FEMA will directly cover the cost of rooms, taxes, and non-refundable pet fees at participating hotels and motels. However, individuals will be responsible for additional expenses, such as laundry, meals, parking, and entertainment services.

Continued eligibility for the TSA program is assessed individually. FEMA will notify applicants seven days before their checkout date when their eligibility ends. You can find participating hotels using the TSA Locator at femaemergencyhotels.com.

In addition to TSA, participants may qualify for other FEMA financial assistance programs, including Displacement Assistance, Rental Assistance, Home Repair Assistance, and other aspects of the Individual Assistance program.

Homeowners and renters seeking FEMA assistance can apply through the following methods:

Online at DisasterAssistance.gov

Via the FEMA App for mobile devices

By calling the FEMA helpline at 800-621-3362 between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. Help is available in multiple languages. Users of relay services should provide FEMA with their relay service number.

At any Disaster Recovery Center. Locations and hours are available at fema.gov/drc.

An accessible video on applying for FEMA assistance is available on YouTube.

For more information about disaster recovery in Texas, visit the FEMA disaster website.

FEMA remains committed to helping people before, during, and after disasters. The FEMA Civil Rights Office ensures that assistance is distributed equitably, without discrimination. Any disaster survivor or member of the public can contact the Civil Rights Office at 833-0285-7448 if they feel they have been discriminated against. Multilingual operators are available upon request.