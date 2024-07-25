The Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) received federal approval to automatically provide replacement benefits for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients in Fort Bend County and Washington County. This approval extends the automatic SNAP replacement benefits to a total of 20 counties.

"As Texans continue to recover following the aftermath of Hurricane Beryl, eligible Texans in Fort Bend and Washington counties will be able to have their SNAP benefits automatically replaced for food that was lost or destroyed during Hurricane Beryl," said Governor Greg Abbott.

The approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture Food and Nutrition Services applies to SNAP recipients in Austin, Brazoria, Chambers, Colorado, Fort Bend, Galveston, Grimes, Harris, Liberty, Madison, Matagorda, Montgomery, Polk, San Jacinto, Trinity, Tyler, Walker, Waller, Washington, and Wharton counties.

Texas HHSC Deputy Executive Commissioner of Access and Eligibility Services Molly Regan highlighted the ongoing assessment of Hurricane Beryl’s impact. "We’re grateful we can provide support to families that need our help."

SNAP recipients in these 20 counties will automatically receive a percentage of their July benefit allotment on their Lone Star Card by July 30. SNAP recipients in other counties impacted by Hurricane Beryl can request SNAP replacement benefits. For more information, visit the HHSC Receiving Disaster Assistance page.

Recipients may request additional benefits up to their full monthly allotment by dialing 2-1-1 and selecting Option 8. They can also download Form H1855 (Affidavit for Nonreceipt or Destroyed SNAP Benefits). Completed forms must be mailed to Texas Health and Human Services Commission, P.O. Box 149027, Austin, TX, 78714-9027, or faxed to 877-447-2839. In addition, recipients can apply in person at a local benefits office.

Any Texan in need can apply for benefits, including SNAP and Medicaid, at YourTexasBenefits.com, or use the Your Texas Benefits mobile app to manage their benefits. To find local resources, such as food or shelter, dial 2-1-1 and select Option 1.