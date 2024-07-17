Beryl recovery: Texas Governor announces federal approval for SNAP hot food purchases in 36 counties

Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced on Wednesday that federal approval has been given to those with SNAP benefits to purchase hot foods.

According to a release, the Texas Health and Human Services Commission received federal approval to allow SNAP recipients in 36 counties impacted by Hurricane Beryl to purchase hot foods and ready-to-eat meals with their benefits.

The approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture Food and Nutrition Services applies to SNAP recipients in Angelina, Austin, Brazoria, Calhoun, Chambers, Cherokee, Colorado, Fort Bend, Galveston, Grimes, Hardin, Harris, Houston, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson, Lavaca, Liberty, Madison, Matagorda, Montgomery, Nacogdoches, Newton, Orange, Polk, Rusk, Sabine, San Augustine, San Jacinto, Shelby, Trinity, Tyler, Victoria, Walker, Waller, and Wharton counties.

"As communities recover and rebuild from Hurricane Beryl, Texas continues working to ensure that impacted Texans have access to fresh, quality food," said Governor Abbott. "With power outages still affecting Texans, this federal approval for 36 counties will help eligible Texans purchase hot, ready-to-eat meals for themselves and their families. I thank the Texas Health and Human Services Commission for their work to provide fresh, healthy foods for our fellow Texans in need."

Federal approval allows SNAP recipients to purchase hot foods with their Lone Star Cards at participating retailers within the approved counties through August 14. Hot foods include rotisserie chicken, grocery store deli items, and other food that is hot at the point of sale.

"The ability to purchase hot food is a necessity for SNAP recipients who are still recovering from the effects of Hurricane Beryl," said HHSC Deputy Executive Commissioner of Access and Eligibility Services Molly Regan. "Many families still cannot prepare meals due to power outages."

No action is required by SNAP recipients to receive this additional benefit. SNAP recipients in counties impacted by Hurricane Beryl can also request SNAP replacement benefits.