After Hurricane Beryl brought severe flooding and power outages to the Houston area and Gulf Coast, local grocery stores are stepping up to help residents restock their homes at discounted prices.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, Samsung TV, and Vizio!

Here is what H-E-B, Randalls, and Kroger are all offering to ease the burden on those affected by the storm:

H-E-B: 10% off frozen foods

Dates: Sunday, July 14 – Sunday, July 21

Discount: 10% off all frozen food items, including ice

Locations: Houston, Golden Triangle, East Texas, Bryan/College Station/Brenham, and select Gulf Coast locations

Details: Discount is automatically applied at the register and only applies to purchases made in store

H-E-B is also helping by providing cooling centers, water, ice, snacks, and other supplies to Houston, Wharton, Kingwood, Lake Jackson, and Bay City. They’ve also sent their Mobile Kitchen to Sargent, Texas, serving up to 21,500 hot meals and providing essential supplies to residents and first responders.

"At H-E-B, we’re committed to supporting our communities in times of need. Texans across the Houston area and the Gulf Coast were hardest hit by the storm and have been without power for several days," said Armando Perez, H-E-B Executive Vice President of Houston Food Drug. "We’re in this together with our neighbors, and this discount is a way for us to lend a hand as people begin to regain power and restock their freezers."

Randalls: $20 off $100 Purchases

Dates: Wednesday, July 17 – Tuesday, July 23

Discount: $20 off grocery purchases of $100 or more

Locations: All Randalls stores in the Houston area

Details: Redeem through the Randalls app or website; existing customers can clip the digital deal starting July 17, new customers can download the app, register, and access the discount

Kroger: $10 off $100 Purchases