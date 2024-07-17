Kroger is offering those across the Greater Houston area a discount starting Wednesday to help customers restock after Hurricane Beryl.

Customers can use the Kroger app or visit Kroger.com to load a digital coupon for $10 off of $100 to their Kroger Plus Card.

The discount applies to both perishable and non-perishable items but excludes alcohol, tobacco and gift cards.

Courtesy of Kroger

The coupon can be used with the purchase of $100 or more in a single transaction with their Kroger Plus card.

Customers have until July 23 to use the deal on an in-store, pickup or delivery order.