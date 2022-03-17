Family of man killed by Houston police officers file federal lawsuit

The mother of a man who was shot and killed by Houston police officers in February has filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against the City of Houston and the four HPD officers who killed her son.

Attorneys Randall Kallinen and Taft Foley, who are representing Shanette Guidry Lewis, say the suit is because of lack of transparency, claiming the Houston Police Department is refusing to release records on the shooting death of Charion Lockett.

On Feb. 7, Houston police officers went to a home in the 800 block of Oak West Drive to execute a felony warrant for aggravated robbery.

According to HPD, Lockett was in a vehicle outside the home when officers arrived. They allege that before officers could get out of their cars, Lockett began to shoot at them multiple times. Four officers returned fire and killed Lockett. No officers were injured in the incident.

Ten days after the deadly shooting, HPD released body camera footage of the event.

Attorneys for Lockett's family say the released footage was "cherry-picked". They say the video does not show Lockett shooting first or whether he fired at all.

The attorneys also claim HPD fired the first shots.

He did have a license to carry.

Attorneys say a known criminal had accused Lockett of armed robbery but admitted no one was injured and nothing was stolen. And Lockett was never interviewed or questioned by police prior to the shooting.

"This is the Harding Street Raid all over again," stated civil rights lawyer Randall Kallinen, "The City promised transparency after George Floyd but it's the same as always."