HPD: Robbery suspect shot by police in north Houston

The Houston Police Department says a robbery suspect who shot at officers in north Houston was wounded when the officers returned fire.

The officer-involved shooting is under investigation in the 800 block of Oak West Drive.

According to the Houston Police Department, officers were attempting to arrest a male robbery suspect around 10:45 a.m. Monday.

Police say the suspect began shooting at officers. The officers returned fire, striking the suspect, HPD says.

The condition of the wounded suspect is unknown.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

