Father arrested accused of giving his 13-year-old son deadly fentanyl

Emillio Dominguez is charged with injury to child after being accused of giving his 13-year-old son fentanyl.

In probable cause court Thursday, the state said that the 13-year-old "passed away" due to the drug.

"There were witnesses that observed the defendant, giving the complainant, a 13-year-old son, who passed away from exposure to fentanyl poisoning," said the state representative.

The state requested for a $500,000 bond for Dominguez, due to the nature of the case and previous convictions.

The public defender argued for a lower bond saying that Dominguez does not have any violent convictions, and he only makes $1,000 per month.

The judge granted Dominguez a $150,000 bond.

Court records show Dominguez has previous charges for being a felon in possession of a weapon, burglary, and possession of a controlled substance.