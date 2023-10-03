The Houston police are still looking for Juan Jose Trillo-Calvo who is now charged in the August killing of his wife Veronica Elizalde.

Alex Elizalde says his sister was gentle and kind, and that she never deserved for something this gruesome to happen to her.

"Everybody still thinks this is a dream because it just doesn't seem real that something like this could happen to somebody so good-hearted," Alex said.

A charging document says that a coworker reported Veronica not coming to work on Aug. 7. Alex says this is unlike his sister, so his mom and niece (Veronica's daughter) went to the home on Airport Blvd.

"They found a whole bedroom full of blood," he said.

The charging document says a medical professional confirmed that Veronica had been stabbed approximately 50 times on various parts of her body.

The document says her husband, Trillo-Calvo, and his belongings were nowhere to be found.

About a month after the killing Police put out Trillo-Calvo's photo - saying he was wanted for questioning but was not charged in the killing.

All the while police investigated. The charging document says Trillo-Calvo's red Chevy pickup was found abandoned in Bexar County. It says that San Antonio police searched the vehicle and found what appeared to be blood in multiple spots.

The document also says that Veronica's dad was over to the house the night before Veronica was found. He told police that the visit was normal, and he left around 1:40 a.m., the last time Veronica was known to be alive, according to the document.

The document says the red Chevy pickup was seen on security cameras a few hours later around 4:13 a.m. headed toward San Antonio. The document says at 5:17 a.m., Veronica's phone pinged near Poteet, Texas, 240 miles from her house.

The document also says that Veronica kept a diary that was found during the crime scene investigation. It says the diary alleges abuse in the relationship, and Veronica wrote that Trillo-Calvo would become violent with her over things like cold food.

The document also says Veronica called the police on the suspect on March 1 saying he threatened to kill her. There is no further documentation of an arrest or any charges filed on Trillo-Calvo because of the incident.

"We kept on telling her leave him, if you're not happy leave him, why are you still with him?", said Alex.

According to advocates with the Harris County Domestic Violence Coordinating Council, it is extremely hard for a victim to leave an abusive relationship. And when they do, it is extremely dangerous as the abuser is likely to become violent.

"He wouldn't allow her to leave," said Alex.

If you know where Trillo-Calvo is, please call CrimeStoppers at 713-222-TIPS.