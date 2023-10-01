At least four people were wounded in a shooting at a home in northwest Harris County, the sheriff’s office says.

The investigation into the deadly shooting is still active Sunday morning in the 8700 block of Cypressbrook Drive.

In an update, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said two people died at the scene, and two other people were taken to the hospital. The conditions of those hospitalized are not known at this time.

The sheriff says the incident may have stemmed from a family dispute.

He says the scene is contained and there is no active threat to neighbors or the community.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.