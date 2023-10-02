Authorities in Harris County have dealt with multiple domestic-related homicides in the past 48 hours.

Just two days into October, domestic violence awareness month, three women and one man have been killed in domestic or family violence situations.

Just after midnight on Oct. 1, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call and found a woman with multiple gunshot wounds on West Village Drive.

They say her estranged husband Ever Navarrete killed the woman and is still on the run.

Less than 12 hours later, deputies responded to another call where two women were killed and two men injured in a domestic shootout in Northeast Houston.

Though the investigation is still pending, Devin Grantom has been charged with murder, accused of killing his wife Courtney Grantom.

The next day, on Monday, Houston police responded to an apartment complex on North Main where they found a man who had been fatally assaulted. They say a family member was arrested in the case.

According to Houston police, 50 of the 275 homicides they’ve worked on this year were domestic (18%).

As for domestic partner violence, according to the Harris County Domestic Violence Coordinating Council, or HCDVCC, our county leads the state in domestic partner homicides.

Amy Smith with HCDVCC says we see violence erupt during separations and divorce.

"We know that the most dangerous time is when a victim is getting ready to leave an abusive situation. Part of that reason is the abuser loses power and control over the victim," she said.

She says the most important thing for a victim is to have a plan for leaving in place. Their organization can help victims do that.

"The best expert on a domestic violence victim is the victim themselves. Listen to your gut," she said.

She says it’s vital for friends and family of people going through abuse to educate themselves and stand by the victim.

The victim could, and likely will, return to the abusive partner multiple times because of the control cycle their partner has on them.

She says being open and trusting the victim is important.

"Just believing them, believing that they are in danger and listening to them and listening to what they need - opposed to what you think they need," she said.

She says it is on all of us to be educated on this topic.

"It's not a silent crime and it shouldn't be hidden. We should all understand that domestic violence is serious, it happens, we don’t need to not talk about it. we need to all talk about it."

If you or anyone you know is experiencing domestic violence you aren’t alone. One in four women experience it. There is help.

24-Hour National Domestic Violence Hotline: 800-799-7233 (SAFE) or text START to 88788

24-Hour Houston Area Women’s Center Hotline: 713-528-2121

Websites for help and education: