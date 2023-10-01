A woman was shot to death in northeast Harris County overnight, and her husband is considered a person of interest, the sheriff’s office says.

The shooting occurred around midnight Saturday night in the 12200 block of W. Village Drive.

According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, deputies arrived at the scene and found a woman with multiple gunshot wounds. She was transported to the hospital in critical condition, but she did not survive her injuries.

The sheriff says her husband is considered a person of interest. Authorities say Ever Navarrete, 55, fled the location in a white 2002 GMC Sierra pickup truck with Texas license plate PBV-3006.

According to the preliminary investigation, Sheriff Gonzalez says it appears that the couple was going through a divorce and she was in the process of moving out.

"When the husband found out that she was here at this location, he came here tonight, confronted her and opened fire on her, firing multiple shots at her and obviously striking her," Sheriff Gonzalez says.

The sheriff says the investigation is still ongoing.

"We're trying to canvass the location out here to see if we could find any witnesses or any other evidence to support what happened out here. But sad situation, it's another domestic violence situation that has taken a fatal turn. And again, we continue just to advise the public to take these situations very seriously because they could turn deadly in a hurry," the sheriff says.

Authorities ask that anyone with information in the case or on the person of interest's whereabouts call the sheriff’s office at (713)274-9100 or Crime Stoppers at (713)222-TIPS.