Houston stabbing: Husband wanted for questioning in wife's death, not charged
HOUSTON - A husband has been named a person of interest in the death of his wife in Houston.
Juan Jose Trillo-Calvo, 50, is wanted for questioning by the Houston police for the stabbing of his wife, 50-year-old Veronica Elizalde, on Aug. 7. He is not charged in the case.
Elizalde was found in the 6800 block of Airport Boulevard after receiving a welfare check call around 11 a.m.
Police went to the location to look for anything unusual or suspicious that would lead them to make entry into the home. However, police were unable to go inside. They later contacted the caller, who stated they were going to notify family members.
Juan Jose Trillo-Calvo (Photos courtesy Houston Police Department)
Authorities said a few hours later, family members arrived at the home with a key and went into the house.
Once inside, they found Elizalde unresponsive. She was later pronounced dead by paramedics, officials say.
Trillo-Calvo has not been seen since the stabbing, HPD says, and is known to travel to San Antonio.
Anyone with information on Juan Trillo-Calvo's whereabouts is urged to contact the Houston Police Department Homicide Division at (713) 308-3600 or Houston Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-TIPS.