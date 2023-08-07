Houston police are investigating after a woman was stabbed to death in southeast Houston, authorities said.

Officials said the woman was found in the 6800 block of Airport Boulevard just after 3 p.m. Monday.

According to Houston police, they received a check welfare call from a concerned employee just after 11 a.m.

Police went to the location, looked for anything unusual, anything suspicious that would lead them to make entry into the home. However, police were unable to go inside the home. Police later contacted the caller, who stated they were going to notify family members.

Authorities said a few hours later, family members arrived at the home with a key and went into the house.

That's where they found the woman unresponsive, and one of the family members provided CPR before paramedics arrived.

Police said, however, the victim was still unresponsive and had passed away.

Houston police said they again responded to the home to look for anything suspicious or any signs of foul play, and talked with neighbors about the incident.

Officials said they are still waiting to talk with other family members, including her husband.

If you have any information about what happened, you're asked to contact the Houston Police Department Homicide Division at (713) 308-3600 or Houston Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-TIPS.