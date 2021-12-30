Family wants justice after father killed in hit-and-run Christmas Eve crash

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the driver of a white Nissan Altima involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash.

The crash occurred on Christmas Eve around 7:15 p.m. near Spring Cypress Road and Highway 249. According to authorities, the driver of an Altima hit a 31-year-old motorcyclist and fled the scene.

"It’s just not fair," said Karla Rodriguez, the victim’s wife. "I know he’s always going to be with us in our hearts, but it’s just not the same."

Karla’s husband, Anthony, has been identified as the man killed in the crash. Karla says Anthony had been riding his motorcycle home from a gym that evening. The couple and their children were going to spend Christmas together with family.

"I’m hanging in there, [because of the kids]," said Karla. "We spent 13 years of our life together. I just never imagined for something like this to happen."

Surveillance video taken from a nearby shopping center shows the crash. Anthony can be seen riding his motorcycle when a white car suddenly pulled in front of him for a U-turn. It appears as though Anthony tried to quickly stop, but instead flipped into the vehicle.

Authorities say the driver of the car didn’t stop to help. Anthony was left on the side of the road with fatal injuries.

"I know we’re not supposed to have hate in our hearts, but we hate that person so much," said Karla. "Mainly, because of the fact that they couldn’t even stop and try to help. Maybe, if they had tried to help, it would be different. They just took off as if they hit an animal. They left him there as if he was just an object."

The couple has two young children. Their oldest had his 10th birthday on Thursday.

"It sucks that he’s not here for [our] son’s birthday," said Karla.

Authorities have shared pictures of the white Nissan Altima involved in the crash. If you have any information about the vehicle, or the driver, you’re urged to call the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

"We want that person to pay for what he or she did, because my kids will no longer have a father," said Karla. "I hope for this person, that he or she turn themselves in."